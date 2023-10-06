(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Gucci Eyewear Fall Winter 2023 Curved Acetate Frames







The new Gucci Eyewear collection combines heritage details with a modern and unexpected design approach that spans different eras and aesthetics to reflect the House's ever-evolving vision.



Innovative curved constructions are characterized by thick acetate profiles in timeless black, bright hues, or light-catching crystals, all featuring the signature rivet decorations.



GG1463S

Sunglass style with a full acetate curved construction featuring Gucci's ornamental rivets and lettering logo on the internal part of the temples.