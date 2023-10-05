This Frieze Week, Eden Gallery's Three-Day Exhibition Series Showcases Trendsetting Contemporary Art

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Since 1997, Eden Gallery has maintained a mission focused on highlighting leading contemporary artists and bringing their work to audiences of collectors and art enthusiasts all over the world. Supporting this mission, Eden Gallery regularly stages events throughout their international network of locations-from New York to Mykonos-that showcase top talent and provide an in-depth exploration of artist's work and practice.

Coinciding with Frieze Week, Eden Gallery London, located on New Bond Street, is presenting“Be Our Guest ,” a dynamic exhibit and event series designed to create an immersive art viewing experience for visitors. From October 10–13, 2023 at 6 p.m. respectively, one of Eden Gallery's artists' take over the gallery space in unique and individual formats.

Installation view of work by Alec Monopoly. Courtesy of Eden Gallery, London.

First up is Alec Monopoly , a widely recognized American graffiti artist recognized for his popular and cheeky characters like Uncle Pennybags, Richie Rich, and Scroodge McDuck. His work satirizes modern capitalism and its societal effects, while humorously engaging with contemporary media and pop culture.

For the second event, work by Israeli artist Yoel Benharrouche and French artist Roman Feral will take visitors on a journey through both the luxury and spiritual facets of their practice. Feral is perhaps best known for his work that synthesizes the glamour of the natural and manmade world, such as his sculptures crafted from butterflies bursting forth from designer bags. Meanwhile, Benharrouche's colorful paintings explore the metaphysical world in abstracted compositions that recall music, geometry, and philosophy.

Installation view of work by Roman Feral. Courtesy of Eden Gallery, London.

Finally, guests are invited into the Surrealist world of Italian artist Angelo Accardi, where vignettes from the everyday are juxtaposed with discordant and even surprising images. Playful, witty, and exploding with color, Accardi's work is a contemporary interpretation of 20th century Modernism, offering a unique take on what is considered avant-garde.

Installation view of work by Angelo Accardi. Courtesy of Eden Gallery, London.

Together, the three days of events that compose Eden Gallery's“Be My Guest” exhibition and event series are not to be missed, and are the perfect complement to Frieze Week London.