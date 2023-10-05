Kuwaiti Mps Meet Members Of Albanian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) - The Kuwait-Albanian Parliamentary Friendship headed by Mohammad Al-Mutairi met on Thursday with the chairman and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Albanian Parliament in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

During the meeting both sides assured the forte of bilateral relations, which have lasted for 55 years, as each parliament will continue to direct efforts for further cooperation in all fields.

Al-Mutairi expressed his hopes for coopted support from Albania regarding the agreement on regulating the maritime navigation of Khor Abdullah, which was signed between Kuwait and Iraq in 2012 and has been recently overturned by the Iraqi Supreme Court, as Albania currently holds a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

While also mentioning that he is anticipating support from friendly countries for Kuwait's 2024 candidacy membership of the UN Human Rights Council.

The tourism cooperation was also discussed during the meeting, that was chaired by Albanian MP Blend Klosi, where he emphasized the opening of a direct flight line this summer between Kuwait and Albania to attract tourists was successful.

Adding he is looking forward for next year's tourism season, hoping Parliamentarians will seek to push for the cancellation of entry visas for Albanian visiting Kuwait, similar to his country's decision in 2015 to exempt Kuwaiti citizens from entry visas. (pick up previous)

