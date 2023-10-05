Qatar Duty Free Named Airport Retailer Of The Year At Glittering Global Event In Cannes, France

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), owner and operator of all retail and catering outlets at Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, scooped the top prize of Airport Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Frontier Awards in Cannes, France last night.

At the glamorous black-tie event – often referred to as the 'Oscars' of the Travel Retail industry, which is attended by the leading retailers, brands and airport authorities in the world – Qatar Duty Free was the most awarded company; picking up three trophies. Airport Retailer of the Year was the most coveted title, with QDF winning this accolade for the very first time.

The judges recognised the unparalleled ambition and excellence in execution of QDF over the last 12 months.

On the night, QDF were also awarded;

Best New Shop Opening for Timevallée

Outstanding Contribution for Senior Vice President Thabet Musleh

Badr Al Meer, Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer, comments:“This is just the most magical moment for Qatar Duty Free, Hamad International Airport and the Qatar Airways Group. It really is the pinnacle, and we feel very humbled and extremely proud of this recognition. The retail offer at the airport is diverse, surprising and truly unique, and our passengers are responding with brilliant reviews, high levels of participation and excellent commercial performance. I believe we have raised the bar to a whole new level, and the proof is in the pudding. Spend per passenger is up +49%. However, we're only just getting started.”

Thabet Musleh, QDF Senior Vice President, comments:“These awards are truly for an exceptional team. We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious accolades and in particular Airport Retailer of the Year for the first time in the history of Qatar Duty Free.

From our vision and ambition, walking the talk through to world-class execution with countless firsts, exclusives and unique experiences, Qatar Duty Free is fully committed to setting new standards. Speaking on behalf of the four thousand-strong QDF team, we whole-heartedly thank DFNI, the judges, our partners and the wider industry for this recognition.”

Musleh added“At QDF, we strive to truly offer something for everyone, with exceptional experiences, service and attention to detail. This is the result of extraordinary partnerships between our amazing staff and the great brands that we collaborate with, and we have a pipeline of more ground-breaking partnerships and innovation that will continue to push boundaries, challenge convention and maintain our position as a true leader in airport retail and catering. I circle back to our amazing people - this award is for you!”