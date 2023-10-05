Join Kapital Bank's Data Workshop: Registration Now Open!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Registration is open for the Data Workshop, the second event in
this project spotlighting one of today's hottest topics -
databases. Proudly developed by Kapital Bank, Azerbaijan's first
bank, in partnership with SUP. Throughout the two-day event,
local and international experts will lead workshop on four diverse
topics within the realm of highly stable databases. Workshop
participants will delve into real-world business challenges, engage
in thoughtful discussions, analyze their objectives, and present
innovative solutions.
On the event's inaugural day, October 16, an expert and the
founder of Infortius Bilisim consulting company Özer Günal ll take
the stage. With extensive international experience in managing big
data across diverse sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare,
and e-commerce, including notable work at Garanti BBVA, he brings a
wealth of knowledge to share.
At the event, the cutting-edge innovations in the realm of data
technology will be explored, featuring insights from Tural Hamzaev,
the head of Data Technologies Expert Center of Data Management
Department at Kapital Bank. Tural Hamzaev's journey in the
technology sector commenced at an innovative startup in Russia's
Skolkovo“silicon valley”. He has contributed to teams in multiple
prominent companies in Azerbaijan and led numerous transformative
projects at IBM. Additionally, he has provided consultations to
renowned companies including PASHA Bank, SberBank, UniCredit Bank,
and Aeroflot.
On the event's second day, October 17, attendees will have the
privilege of hearing from international expert Bora Sezen, the head
of Venom Analytics. With a rich background in data management,
including senior positions at CRM companies KOÇ Group and Tanı,
Bora Sezen brings a wealth of experience in handling big data
within the retail, financial, and energy sectors. He will be
sharing his insights on the topic of“Managing Customer Experience
Using Data Analytics” with the event participants.
Renowned expert Mahir Guluzade, a compatriot boasting over 20
years of experience in the field of databases, will enlighten
attendees on the intriguing topic of“How to Track and Understand
the Path of Data”. He has made significant impacts with his
presentations at international technology conferences such as
Oracle Open World (USA), UKOUG Tech 2018-2019 (UK), and DOAG 2018
(Germany). Mahir Guluzade was honored with the Oracle ACE Award by
Oracle in 2015, and in recognition of his exceptional
contributions, he received the Taraggi (Progress) Medal from the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019. Presently, he
serves as the head of a group of database administrators and a
senior software engineer at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
To attend the event, kindly register using the following link:
. Please
note that the number of registrations is limited. This project
offers a valuable platform for professionals engaged in database
management as well as individuals keen on this field to interact
and share experiences. The event promises a distinctive opportunity
to delve into the realms of hosting and managing big data.
Event Venue: Holiday Inn Baku (Nasimi district, Kevkab
Safaralieva Street).
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit for a Birbank
installment card visit
