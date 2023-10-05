QC Examines Ways To Enhance Ties With Malaysian Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber hosted yesterday a Malaysian delegation led by Ahmed bin Kamaruddin, Director of Corporate Policy, and Management Division at the National Landscape Department of Malaysia's Ministry of Local Development.

From the Qatar Chamber's side, QC board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Shaheen bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both parties discussed strategies to strengthen cooperation between Qatari and Malaysian companies in the landscaping and agriculture sectors. They also encouraged businessmen from both countries to enhance their collaboration in these areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed Al Obaidli emphasized Qatar's strong commitment to developing the landscaping sector and expanding green spaces and streets, especially considering the ongoing urban development and the establishment of parks and new cities in the country.

Al Obaidli also noted that the Qatari market is open and welcomes investments across all sectors. He pointed out that Qatar Chamber hosts numerous foreign delegations every year, highlighting Qatar as a global business and investment destination with attractive incentives for investors worldwide.

In his remarks, Ahmed bin Kamaruddin congratulated Qatar on hosting the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, which presents a brilliant opportunity for enhancing cooperation among companies in these sectors worldwide.

He highlighted the possibility of organising a Qatari-Malaysian business forum that would bring together businessmen from both nations to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment. He also encouraged Qatari investors to consider investing in Malaysia and fostering collaboration between Qatari and Malaysian companies.