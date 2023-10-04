Disability Rights Dominate Prince Mired's Talks With US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, Lord Chamberlain and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert.



During the meeting at the HCD headquarters, issues of bilateral cooperation between the HCD and the US government were discussed, focussing on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and its projects in Jordan, according to a statement from the council.



The prince briefed the ambassador on the status of people with disabilities in Jordan, the achievements being made, and the challenges impeding their full inclusion and participation in various sectors.



His Highness stressed HCD's pride in its“strong” and continued partnership with the US government, noting the council's keenness to strengthen this relationship and to benefit from the US' longstanding expertise concerning disability rights.



The prince in particular mentioned the American Disabilities Act (ADA), which is considered a pioneer in strengthening human rights based approach for people with disabilities.

Lempert expressed her appreciation for HCD's efforts to raise awareness of disability rights in Jordan and her desire to maintain the partnership between the council and the embassy through USAID.



She further emphasised that she will continue to promote the rights of persons with disabilities in Jordan.

Muhannad Al Azzeh, HCD Secretary-General, presented a summary on the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.