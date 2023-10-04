Harsh Patel, Founder and Global CEO of Water and Shark, Emerges as the Youngest 'Icons of the UAE' Awardee

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Recognised for his pioneering approach to integrating finance and legal solutions globally, Water and Shark expands its footprint across the UAE, U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, and India







Dubai, UAE, 05 October 2023: Harsh Patel, the visionary Founder and Global CEO of Water and Shark became the youngest recipient to receive the ‘Icon of the UAE’ award amongst other celebrated luminaries in the UAE. The award ceremony was organised by NKN Media and India Today Group at Taj Exotica, the Palm, Dubai, on September 27th. Harsh was presented the award by the esteemed guest of honour Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician and diplomat.







At the age of 19, Harsh Patel embarked on an entrepreneurial journey by founding Water and Shark, recognising the critical need for a holistic blend of financial and legal solutions for businesses operating on a global scale. His integrated approach has provided comprehensive solutions and a broader perspective to clients worldwide. This innovative approach has earned Mr. Patel accolades, including being named by Forbes India as a "Top 100 Peoples Manager and Leader by Example.”







During the ceremony, which was attended by prominent figures from the industry, Mr. Patel delivered an impassioned speech, stating, “Even though I’m receiving this award as an ‘Icon of the UAE, ’I truly believe that this is just the start of my journey, and I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. I am here to stand out and provide solutions that showcase the potential of ''Made in India'' on a global scale.”







Some of the other recipients of the award include Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder of Danube Group; Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Trading Company; Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Group Founder & Chairman of Westzone; Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group; Prashant Goenka, Director of Emami; Dr. KP Hussain, Chairman and Managing Director of Fathima Healthcare Group and Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East







Under Mr. Patel''s dynamic leadership, Water and Shark, a prominent global accounting and legal advisory firm, has seen remarkable expansion, establishing a significant presence in the UAE, the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, India, and other countries. The company''s recent strategic focus on GCC nations underscores its commitment to fostering regional growth and development.







Furthermore, Water and Shark is at the forefront of innovation. The firm is currently exploring cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and neo-banking solutions on a global scale. These initiatives demonstrate the company''s unwavering commitment to providing clients with the most advanced and practical solutions in the ever-evolving financial and legal advisory services landscape.







In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Mr. Patel is also a regular contributor and author with Forbes Council. He is soon set to release his book titled "Fundamentals of UAE Corporate Tax," a testament to his expertise and commitment to sharing knowledge in the field.













