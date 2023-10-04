Incredible Special Needs Animals Win Big In 9Th Annual Global Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featuring cover dog Pepe

Rescue rabbit, Frankie, uses a Walkin' Wheels wheelchair and wears a yellow cape for cancer awareness

The Unstoppable Dogs, Huntington Beach, CA

Walkin' Pets announces the winners in their 2024 Calendar Contest for incredible wheelchair pets from around the world!

AMHERST, NH, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The results are in for the 2024 Walkin' Pets global calendar contest: 13 winners from around the world have been selected by popular vote on the Walkin' Pets Facebook page, including several international dogs, a pig, an opossum, and a cat. The 9th annual contest features pets using their Walkin' Wheels wheelchair, raising pet mobility awareness and celebrating the incredible strength and spirit of handicapable animals.This year's contest featured entries from 26 different countries around the world! Highlighting the importance of pet mobility for all, whether furred or feathered! Walkin' Pets believes that every animal who enters deserves to be celebrated, and all of the incredible animals will be featured in this year's calendar.2024 Hero and Miracles in Motion Award Recipients2024 marks the fourth year that Walkin' Pets has selected a Walkin' Pets Hero of the Year and Miracles in Motion award. These awards are given to individuals or animal charities that advocate and make an impactful difference in the lives of special needs pets around the world.Walkin' Pets Hero: Debbie Pearl and The Unstoppable DogsDebbie Pearl has been named the Walkin' Pets Hero for her dedication and the work she does with her Unstoppable Dogs, a group of special needs rescue dogs who, with their unconditional love, connect with adults with similar challenges.Walkin' Pets Miracles in Motion Award: Broken Biscuits CharityThis year's Miracles in Motion Award was given to the UK-based animal charity. Broken Biscuits Charity for their selfless dedication to caring for animals with special needs, their tireless work to teach compassion and educate pet parents on the incredible quality of life a dog in a wheelchair can have, and raising funds to help other pets live an active life in their Walkin' Wheels wheelchair.Meet the Walkin' Pets Calendar Dog: PepeWalkin' Pets has also selected Pepe from Germany as our 2024 Calendar cover winner – for the breathtaking action shot of him running and smiling, proving that animals with special needs deserve and can go on to live happy, healthy lives.All proceeds from the 2024 Walkin' Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs. The 2024 Walkin' Pets Calendar is now available for preorder .Walkin' Pets is the proven leader in pet mobility, with a 20-year record of helping to set miracles into motion, Walkin' Pets products are designed to keep pets moving, helping over 1.85 million pets get back to what's important, enjoying their family and living an active, healthier lifestyle. At Walkin' Pets, we don't make miracles, we just set them in motion.To learn more, visit .

