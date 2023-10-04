Iran Alarms By US Exercises In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud Read more

Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammed Hussein Bagheri at a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said that Iran expresses concern about joint military exercises with the United States in Armenia, Azernews reports.

According to Bagheri, the participation of new players in the region that are not countries of the region is heating up the situation.

Bagheri added that there is no reason for a crisis to arise in the region. Countries in the region must resolve issues and problems through dialogue.

The general noted that peace in the region is for the benefit of all countries, and security in the region must be ensured by the countries of the region.

It is worth noting that on September 11, the Armenian-American military exercise Eagle Partner 2023 began on the territory of Armenia.

The exercises are carried out in preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions, and take place at the Zar training center of the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Armenian media, during the exercises, actions to ensure stabilization between the conflicting parties by performing peacekeeping tasks will be worked out. The purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of coordination of units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange best practices in the field of command and control and tactical communication, as well as increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for planned assessments of the "Operational Capability Concept" of the NATO Partnership for Peace program.