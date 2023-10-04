Iran Alarms By US Exercises In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces,
Lieutenant General Mohammed Hussein Bagheri at a meeting with the
Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen
Grigoryan said that Iran expresses concern about joint military
exercises with the United States in Armenia, Azernews reports.
According to Bagheri, the participation of new players in the
region that are not countries of the region is heating up the
situation.
Bagheri added that there is no reason for a crisis to arise in
the region. Countries in the region must resolve issues and
problems through dialogue.
The general noted that peace in the region is for the benefit of
all countries, and security in the region must be ensured by the
countries of the region.
It is worth noting that on September 11, the Armenian-American
military exercise Eagle Partner 2023 began on the territory of
Armenia.
The exercises are carried out in preparation for participation
in international peacekeeping missions, and take place at the Zar
training center of the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of
Defense.
According to the Armenian media, during the exercises, actions
to ensure stabilization between the conflicting parties by
performing peacekeeping tasks will be worked out. The purpose of
the exercise is to increase the level of coordination of units
participating in international peacekeeping missions within the
framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange best practices in
the field of command and control and tactical communication, as
well as increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for planned
assessments of the "Operational Capability Concept" of the NATO
Partnership for Peace program.
