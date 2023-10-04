Supreme Leader of Iran warns of Arab-Israeli normalization

(MENAFN) Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a cautionary message against Arab nations normalizing relations with Israel, characterizing it as a misguided move.



On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he admonished regional countries considering diplomatic ties with Israel, emphasizing that such actions would ultimately harm their own interests.



“The Islamic Republic's definite position is that the governments that use the normalization gamble with the Zionist regime as a model for themselves will lose and the loss awaits them. They are making a mistake and, as the Europeans say, they are betting on a losing horse,” Ayatollah Khamenei declared on Tuesday.



He delivered this message during a discussion with Iranian officials, visiting ambassadors from Muslim nations, and attendees of the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.



Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cautioned that the Israeli government is characterized by intense animosity and hostility, not only towards Iran but also towards all countries in the region. This stems from the regime's original ambition of extending its influence across territories from the Nile to the Euphrates, which it failed to achieve, as explained by the Leader.

