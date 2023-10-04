MFA: Four Ukrainians Killed In Bus Crash Near Venice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to updated information, four Ukrainians were killed and four more were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on the A4 highway near Venice last night.

"The Italian side completed the identification of persons killed and injured in a road accident near Venice. According to updated information, four Ukrainians were killed, four were injured," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Ukrinform.

He noted that the injured Ukrainian citizens received medical assistance in the hospitals of Mestre, Treviso and Padua.

"There are no threats to their lives. Ukrainian consuls provide consular assistance to Ukrainians, monitor their treatment and contact their relatives," Nikolenko said.

Earlier it was reported that five Ukrainians were killed and three more were injured in the traffic accident that occurred on the A4 highway near Venice last night.

A bus with tourists fell from an overpass onto the railway track and caught fire. According to preliminary data, at least 21 people were killed, including two children.