EU state declares border sanctions with associate Schengen fellow

(MENAFN) The Polish administration is going to apply impermanent controls on the nation`s border with Slovakia in association with a developing amount of unlawful migrants attempting to get into Germany through the Balkan path, Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski declared at a media meeting on Tuesday. Parallel moves have also been conducted by the administrations of Austria as well as the Czech Republic.



Kaminski declared that in merely the past couple of weeks Polish establishments had spotted as well as arrested a total of 551 unlawful migrants at the border also that the figure of unlawful migrants had gone higher by 1000 percent from the previous year.



Both Poland as well as Slovakia are part of the Schengen area, that is to say that there are habitually no recognized border sanctions amid the two countries.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107186657