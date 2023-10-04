Security Forces Neutralize 10 Terrorists In Covert Operation In Tank District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a covert operation carried out by security forces, ten terrorists met their demise in the Pizo area of the Tank district.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Army's Public Relations Department (ISPR), security forces launched a discreet operation based on intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists within the Tank district.

The operation escalated into an intense firefight between the security forces and the militants, ultimately resulting in the elimination of ten terrorists.

The ISPR revealed that the deceased terrorists had been implicated in numerous attacks against security personnel, extortion activities, and the tragic killing of innocent civilians.

