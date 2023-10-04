Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Boosting Agricultural Investments At OIC Conference (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan's Agricultural Minister Majnun Mammadov has participated in the ninth ministerial conference on food security and agricultural development of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, at the conference, agriculture ministers from OIC member countries discussed issues related to promoting rural development, reducing food waste, efficient management of water resources, increasing investments in the agricultural sector, enhancing digital transformation in agriculture, and other issues.

Following the conference, Mammadov took part in the opening ceremony of the "Discover Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha" exhibition.

He also got acquainted with the Azerbaijani pavilion, set up by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and later attended the opening ceremony of Türkiye's pavilion.

Afterward, the minister got acquainted with the pavilions of other participating countries of the exhibition and exchanged views with the participants.

The "Discover Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha" exhibition will last until March 28, 2024.

The exhibition is being held under the "Green Desert, Better Environment" motto in Al Bidda Park, one of the largest in Doha.