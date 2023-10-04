Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Boosting Agricultural Investments At OIC Conference (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan's
Agricultural Minister Majnun Mammadov has participated in the ninth
ministerial conference on food security and agricultural
development of member countries of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) in Doha, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, at the conference,
agriculture ministers from OIC member countries discussed issues
related to promoting rural development, reducing food waste,
efficient management of water resources, increasing investments in
the agricultural sector, enhancing digital transformation in
agriculture, and other issues.
Following the conference, Mammadov took part in the opening
ceremony of the "Discover Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha"
exhibition.
He also got acquainted with the Azerbaijani pavilion, set up by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and later attended the opening
ceremony of Türkiye's pavilion.
Afterward, the minister got acquainted with the pavilions of
other participating countries of the exhibition and exchanged views
with the participants.
The "Discover Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha" exhibition will last
until March 28, 2024.
The exhibition is being held under the "Green Desert, Better
Environment" motto in Al Bidda Park, one of the largest in
Doha.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107184990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.