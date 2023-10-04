Chad's Transitional Military Council Leader Visits UAE Field Hospital In Amdjarass

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AMDJARASS, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chad's Transitional Military Council Leader, visited the UAE field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass. He was accompanied by a number of Chadian officials.

Dr. Ali Sultan Al Sanani, the acting director of the hospital, and the medical team welcomed the Chadian President who toured the hospital and listened to a detailed explanation from Dr. Al Sanani about the hospital's operations, responsibilities, and the nature of the medical, therapeutic, and humanitarian services it provides.

The hospital has three main areas: The red zone (emergency department) is for treating critical cases that require immediate and rapid intervention. This area is equipped with the latest X-ray, television, and other precision equipment.

The yellow zone is for treating non-critical cases while the green zone is for daily use, such as receiving patients from the surrounding villages of Amdjarass. It also has a pharmacy with all types of medications and antibiotics, as well as other specialised treatments such as gynecology and obstetrics.

The hospital also has five inpatient wards with a total capacity of 50 beds, which can be increased to double. Patients' conditions are monitored closely and the necessary treatment is provided.

The President of Chad praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in the field of humanitarian work and charity. He expressed his country's gratitude to the UAE, its leadership, government, and people for establishing the hospital. He said that the UAE is a country of giving, goodness, and humanitarianism.

Dr. Al Sanani said that the hospital aims to provide assistance and humanitarian support to Sudanese refugees affected by the difficult conditions caused by the conflict in the neighboring Republic of Sudan. It also aims to support the efforts of the Republic of Chad in this regard.“This is in line with the UAE's commitment to providing essential medical services, especially to the most vulnerable groups, such as patients, children, the elderly, and women.”

The hospital, which covers an area of 200 by 200 square meters, has admitted more than 9,283 patients. It has also performed 116 different surgical procedures.

The hospital is run by a medical team of 59 doctors, nurses, specialists, and technicians from various nationalities. It receives between 100 and 150 patients daily.

The hospital was opened in July 2023, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support for Sudanese refugees affected by the difficult conditions caused by the conflict in the neighboring Republic of Sudan. It is also a support for the efforts of the Republic of Chad in the framework of the response to the effects of the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees fleeing their country due to the conditions in Sudan.

The hospital is managed by the UAE humanitarian team, who consists of representatives from three entities: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation. These entities work in coordination with the Foreign Aid Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Several members of the medical staff at the hospital expressed their pride in performing this humanitarian duty and contributing to the treatment of Sudanese brothers who have fled to Chad. They pointed out that their work at the hospital during this period is a national duty and responsibility that the UAE has always been keen to fulfill. They confirmed that the UAE has provided and continues to provide a unique model of humanitarian giving and support to sisterly and friendly countries in times of crisis and hardship.

Several recipients of medical services at the hospital expressed their gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian initiative. They praised the care and services provided by the UAE, and they appreciated the efforts of the medical and nursing staff, who contributed to alleviating their suffering.







