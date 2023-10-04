War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Launches 20 Strikes On Enemy Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-three combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 20 strikes on enemy targets.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, step by step liberating the temporarily occupied territories and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched five missile strikes and 108 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 55 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects. Additionally, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with one Iskander-K missile and 31 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted the Iskander missile and 29 Shahed drones.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to houses and other civil infrastructure.

In particular, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka, Senkove and Synkivka; the Luhansk region's Novoselivske; the Donetsk region's Nove, Kolodiazi, Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Stavky, Vesele, Spirne, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Shakhtarske; the Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka, Robotyne and Staromaiorske; the Kherson region's Mykolaivka, Antonivka and Olhivka.

Over 120 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue active sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from redeploying to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Makiivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost positions near the Donetsk region's Andriivka. Ukraine. Ukrainian forces continue assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Pervomaiske. Russian launched over 10 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation and gained partial success to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces continue carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying Russian depots and striking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 14 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and six strikes on surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit three enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and 21 artillery systems.