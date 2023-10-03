Brazilian, Emirati Fms Discuss Partnerships

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – Brazil's bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates and the sound momentum of their partnership were topics of a meeting held this Tuesday (3) between the minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira , and the Foreign minister of the Arab country, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Vieira received Al Nahyan and the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, in the Brazilian federal capital, Brasília. Pictured above, Al Nahyan (L) and Vieira (R).

According to a press release by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the authorities reviewed the Brazil-UAE bilateral agenda and expressed the desire to strengthen their strategic partnership in matters such as trade, investments, energy, defense, food security, agriculture, science, technology, tourism, culture, and space cooperation.

In the conversation, they also highlighted the strengthened bilateral relations, marked by the visit of Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE in April and the invitation for the president of the Arab country, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Brazil in 2024, when the nations will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties.

The ministers with their delegations and staff at Itamaraty palace

At the meeting, the ministers also spoke about the UAE's investments in Brazil, particularly in infrastructure. They discussed cooperation in the defense sector and partnerships to promote sustainable development and fight climate change. The UAE's emirate of Dubai will host the next United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) this year, and the Brazilian city of Belém, in Pará, will host COP30 in 2025.

In addition to these actions and events to bring the countries closer together, the UAE was invited to join BRICS, a group currently formed by Brazil, China, South Africa, Russia and India. At the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to a more balanced world economic order and reforms in global governance.

