German Ambassador: Relations With Kuwait Grow Steadily

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz said Tuesday the historical relations between both countries gained strength and resilience in the course of time.

Both countries share the desire to take the bilateral ties to a new height, he said in a speech to a reception hosted by his embassy to mark the German Unity Day (October 3).

The ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Noting that both countries will mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in next May, the German diplomat said the State of Kuwait has become a respectable international partner.

Both countries maintain fruitful cooperation in a lot of urgent and important issues. Kuwait is one of the main investors in Germany, the latter is the biggest European source of high-quality commodities to Kuwait, Reibnitz pointed out.

He welcomed the growing numbers of Kuwaiti visitors to Germany, saying that his country has become a favorite tourist destination for Kuwaitis at least in summer. (end)

msa









MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107183138