16 Afghan Refugees Detained By Turkish Police In Amasya

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Turkish police have announced that 16 Afghan refugees have been detained in Amasya in Turkey.

According to Turkish media reports on Tuesday, Turkish police detained 16 Afghan refugees secretly transported in a vehicle.

It is reported that these Afghan refugees, including the vehicle's driver, were detained by Turkish police in Amasya.

Turkey has recently increased its detention of Afghan refugees from various cities.

This comes after Mohammad Arslah Kharoti, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, discussed the issue of illegal Afghan migration and their expulsion from Turkey with Jihadi Erginay, the Turkish Ambassador to Kabul, in a previous meeting.

Kharoti emphasized that as some migrants depart Turkey, another wave of migrants continues to enter the country through illegal means. He firmly believes that expelling Afghan refugees from Turkey is not a viable or practical solution to this complex issue.

This underscores the need for a more comprehensive and humane approach to address Turkey's irregular migration challenges.

It is noteworthy that Turkey serves as a primary passage for Afghan migrants seeking to reach Europe, with most of them entering Turkey through its border with Iran.

