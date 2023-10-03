President Erdogan Says Türkiye Expects 'Concrete Steps' From Friendly Countries Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye expects 'concrete steps' from friendly countries against
terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We want to see concrete steps from our friends along with
condemnation. It should be known that statements soothing us and
condemning terrorism will not be a balm for our wounds," he said at
the opening ceremony of the Council of State's training center.
Reminding that Türkiye has“sacrificed” thousands of people to
terrorism, Erdogan said: "We truly cannot comprehend the tolerant
attitude shown to the bloodthirsty killers."
"We cannot explain to ourselves or to our nation the lack of any
action against the terrorist leaders despite folders full of
evidence," he said.
On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior
Ministry building in the Turkish capital, while another terrorist
was killed by security forces at the entrance. Two police officers
suffered minor injuries in the attack.
The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the links of the
attackers to the PKK terrorist group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants.
MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107182351
