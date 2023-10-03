Sputnik Launches 24-Hour Arabic Radio Broadcast In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sputnik International News Agency and Radio has launched a 24-hour Arabic radio broadcast from Beirut, Lebanon. The broadcast is available on the same frequency previously used by BBC Arabic, which ceased broadcasting in January due to lack of funding.

Sputnik Radio's Arabic broadcast will also be available in neighboring Syria. The schedule will include talk shows hosted by renowned Arab journalists, as well as programs covering a wide range of topics from Cairo and Moscow.

“Our main focus will be placed on information and analytical content,” said Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic's managing editor for radio and podcast content.“We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society, since local audiences resonate with social issues the most.”

The Arabic frequency will also air a number of programs produced by RT Arabic.

Sputnik Arabic began broadcasting in 2015 and opened a multimedia hub agency in Cairo, Egypt, the same year. It includes an Arabic website and news feeds. The FM-radio broadcast is transmitted in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria, as well as on the Sputnik official website and in its mobile apps. Combined Sputnik Arabic outlets have a total audience of three million people.