AI Trailblazer Dr. Gopichand Katragadda Becomes President Of The Institution Of Engineering And Technology

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Dr. Gopichand Katragadda CEng FIET, an Indian expert in Artificial Intelligence technology, has been appointed as the 142nd President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) . Dr Katragadda assumed office from 1 October 2023 in the UK and will be spearheading the international body

from India. His selection marks a historic moment for the country as he is the first Indian to lead IET global and

the only Indian to assume the presidency of a global engineering body.





Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, President, The IET





Speaking about the new role, Dr. Gopichand Katragadda said,“I'm deeply honoured and excited to take on the role of the IET's 142nd President. The role is a natural continuum to my volunteering for the IET and I am looking forward to working with the trustees to give advice and support as the IET ramps up its digitalisation strategy.”





With his upcoming President's Address focusing on the role Engineers have with AI, he continued,

“We are at a point in time for AI similar to what the early 1990s were to the internet. Everything around us will be reinvented and engineers can lead the way in delivering a resilient future by embracing innovation and technical advancements and dispelling myths about AI. Engineers must also lead the way in understanding AI's positive and negative impacts and work with policymakers to define guardrails and frameworks for Ethical data and Ethical AI.”





A seasoned technologist and executive leader, Dr Gopichand is the Founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry -

an AI company with a vision to transform human experiences and industry outcomes. He is also an Independent Director of Bosch India Limited and ICICI Securities and a member of the NASSCOM governing council for the Centre of Excellence for Data Science and AI.





Ed Almond, Chief Executive and Secretary at the IET , added,

“The influence and impact of the IET has grown significantly over the past few years, with our past presidents leaving a fantastic legacy of determination and expert leadership. It is indeed a momentous occasion to have Dr Gopichand Katragadda taking over the reins as a highly respected thought-leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and our first Indian president. With an illustrious career to his credit, I am certain that he will play a key role in steering the IET towards our vision of engineering a better world.”







In his presidential year, Dr Gopichand will work closely with the IET to shape the organisation's directives and strategise the advancement of engineering and technology in society. He will represent the IET at various events and conferences, advocating for its interests in society. Dr Gopichand will also play a pivotal role in supporting the continuous professional development of IET members and participate in initiatives aimed at advancing innovation and research in the engineering community, especially in the AI space.







“We are delighted to witness Dr Gopichand Katragadda make history by being the first Indian to be leading The IET as its president. He is a true visionary in AI and technology innovation, and we are confident that his expert guidance will propel IET to new heights. Under his guidance, we anticipate a future filled with innovation, progress, and transformative change within the engineering community,”

said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India.





Dr Katragadda has taken over from Professor Bob Cryan CBE, Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University of Huddersfield. Past IET Presidents to lead the global engineering institution include a range of prominent leaders in the industry, such as Sir Robin Saxby, Founder and Ex-CEO, ARM Holdings and Naomi Climer CBE, former Vice-President of Sony Professional Solutions Europe and co-Founder and co-Chair of the Institute of Work.





About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary – to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.





About IET India

The India chapter of IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role in Industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. The organization plans to do this by working in partnership with Industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career lifecycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high-impact sectors.