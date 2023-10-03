Netflix to YouTube-7 places to watch Naruto

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Naruto" is a popular anime series, and you can watch it on various streaming platforms depending on your region. Here are seven places where you can watch "Naruto":



Crunchyroll is a popular anime streaming platform with " Naruto " subbed and dubbed options. It's available in many regions.



Hulu also provides access to "Naruto" with both subbed and dubbed versions. The availability may vary depending on your location.



As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, Netflix had "Naruto" available in some regions, but the availability may change over time.



VIZ Media's official website offers "Naruto" with both subbed and dubbed episodes. They may have some episodes available for free, while others may require a subscription.



Funimation offers "Naruto" with English subtitles and dubs. It's a platform known for its extensive collection of anime.



In some regions, "Naruto" may be available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video.



While not a streaming platform, you can find episodes of "Naruto" on YouTube, but please be cautious of unofficial uploads, as they may not be of the best quality or legality.

