7 Vital Steps For Earthquake Safety

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earthquakes can strike unexpectedly. In this guide, explore 7 essential steps to ensure your safety and minimize damage during seismic events.

Assemble a supply of water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies to sustain you for at least three days.

Establish a meeting place outside your home, designate an out-of-town contact, and ensure everyone in your household knows the plan.

Learn how to turn off the gas and electricity in your home. In the event of a leak or damage, shutting off these utilities can prevent fires and explosions.

Monitor seismic activity through a reputable earthquake app or service to receive timely alerts and stay updated on safety recommendations.

Identify sturdy furniture and safe spots within each room, such as under a table or against an interior wall, to take cover during shaking.

Anchor tall furniture, appliances, and fragile items to prevent them from falling during an earthquake, reducing injury risk and property damage.

Identify multiple evacuation routes from your home and community, establish meeting points, and ensure all family members are familiar with these plans.