Lilly Dives on Buying POINT
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire POINT, a radiopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies in development for the treatment of cancer. Radioligand therapy can enable the precise targeting of cancer by linking a radioisotope to a targeting molecule that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, enabling significant anti-tumor efficacy while limiting the impact to healthy tissue.
POINT's lead programs are in late-phase development. PNT2002 1 is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy in development for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after progression on hormonal treatment. Topline data from this study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. PNT2003 1 is a somatostatin receptor (SSTR) targeted radioligand therapy in development for the treatment of patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).
Beyond the late-stage clinical pipeline, POINT has several additional programs in earlier stages of clinical and preclinical development. Additionally, POINT operates a 180,000-square-foot radiopharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Indianapolis , as well as a radiopharmaceutical research and development center in Toronto . These facilities will be utilized alongside POINT's extensive network of supply chain partners for sourcing radioisotopes and their precursors.
LLY shares gave up $3.34 Tuesday to $534.95, while those for PNT vaulted $5.63, or 84.1%, to $12.31.
