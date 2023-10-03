Princess Sumaya Patronizes Graduation Ceremony Of Namesake University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, patronized the university's twenty-ninth graduation ceremony.Princess Sumaya said, at the closing ceremony for the students of the King Abdullah I Faculty of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, that "Technology has become the backbone of our lives, enhancing in countless ways. Previous graduates have dedicated themselves to various fields of technology, from computer science to data science, which represents a foundation in the digital world. We, in Jordan, are committed to keeping pace with the technological and industrial revolution that is sweeping the world."The university, she added, is looking to create an environment that allows scientists, researchers and students to contribute to building a knowledge-based economy, where innovation and entrepreneurship are the driving force through investment in the fields of education and research, which enables sustainable development and a promising future.Princess Sumaya stressed that the knowledge and scientific skills acquired by students at the university are new standards of excellence so that they become true ambassadors of knowledge and leadership.She urged the graduates to face the challenges and grab the opportunities that shape their future, noting that graduation is a new beginning in their lives.Princess Sumaya also voiced her pride in the university's students and graduates who have excelled at all levels in the disciplines of computer science, engineering, and business technology.For her part, President of the University Wijdan Abu Haija, said the university, upon Princess Sumaya's request, has prepared a comprehensive strategy for the university, including reviewing the university's vision and mission.She indicated that the plan focuses on the axes of teaching, learning, scientific research, community service, creativity, and internationalism, linking research outputs with national priorities, reviewing and modifying performance indicators and targeted learning outcomes in each specialty, improving administrative work, and spreading the concept of teamwork to work toward a new future for the university.