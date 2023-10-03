Prime Minister Meets Lord Mayor Of London


Doha - Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani met with Lord Mayor of London HE Vincent Keaveny and his accompanying delegation, at Sheraton Doha on Sunday evening, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2022.

The meeting discussed areas of cooperation, especially in investment and financial and commercial services, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

