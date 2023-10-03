Cotigao Village In Goa Wins Bronze Award For Best Tourism Villages Of India 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3rd October 2023 - It is indeed a proud moment for the state of Goa as Cotigao Village has won the award for the Best Tourism Villages of India 2023. This recognition was achieved under the Bronze category at the Best Rural Tourism Competition 2023 presented by the Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay, under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.



Out of a total of 795 applications received from 31 States/Union Territories, Cotigao Village stood out as a shining example of excellence and best demonstration of the values and practice of rural tourism. It has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to promoting rural tourism in India and upholding the principles of the Best Tourism Village Competition.



Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay, under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India organized the Best Rural Tourism Competition 2023. The event is part of the global launch of \"Travel for Life\'\' organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, The United Nations World Tourism Organization, and the United Nations Environment program. The purpose of this event is to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of villages and also mark the initiation of the Best Rural Tourism Village Competition 2024 and the Best Rural Homestays Competitions 2024.



The Best Tourism Village Competition focuses on the nine pillars that drive sustainable rural tourism development. Cotigao Village has excelled in these areas, showcasing its commitment to preserving its cultural heritage, promoting local community involvement, and providing economic opportunities through sustainable rural tourism. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the community and the local authorities in Cotigao Village.



The award recognizes Cotigao Village as a model rural tourism destination, demonstrating the potential for tourism development in rural areas that showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. It serves as an inspiration for other rural communities across the country to follow suit and embrace sustainable tourism practices.



The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, congratulates Cotigao Village on this remarkable achievement. The Best Rural Tourism Competition 2023 is a testament to the Ministry\'s efforts in promoting rural tourism and empowering local communities to become active stakeholders in the tourism sector.



This recognition will surely boost the tourism industry in Cotigao Village and attract more visitors who are seeking authentic rural experiences. It will not only contribute to the local economy but also encourage the preservation of the region\'s unique cultural heritage and natural resources.





About the Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay: The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay, under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is responsible for promoting and developing rural tourism in the country. Its aim is to empower rural communities, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable tourism practices in rural areas.

