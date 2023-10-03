Voma - Threat To Humanity Or Incurable Armenian Disease

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
In Armenia, young children are brought up in the spirit of
revanchist, terrorist and bloodthirsty. In recent days, the videos
shared on social media networks have been widely showing minors
using weapons, getting involved in military training and similar
activities.
A group of Armenian terrorists, who could not get rid of the
illusions they formed in their brains for many years, became more
aggressive after the fiasco of separatism in Garabagh and allegedly
spread loud opinions about returning to Garabagh in the future.
Currently, the most active supporter of Armenian terrorism is
the non-governmental organization VoMa of Armenia. The terrorist
organization, where Gucci model Armine Harutyunyan received armed
training, has not given up despite Azerbaijan's decisive
victory.
The gang, founded by so-called professional soldiers and a group
of "veterans" in 2014, is engaged in gathering financial support to
implement anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic principles. Although it may
not sound unusual, we must note that currently, young children are
included in the military exercises organized by VoMa. By providing
real weapons and explosive devices to minors in the age group of
13-16 years and indoctrinating them in savagery, the organization
is clearly violating the law in a serious way.
Although VoMa does not have a special financial base, today
financial assistance is provided to the organization from the
account of the Armenian diaspora, lobbyists and a number of foreign
organizations and companies pursuing anti-Azerbaijani and
anti-Islamic pronciples. VoMa, which has developed its own website,
allegedly wants to organize a complete defense system and says that
it needs 100,000 US dollars per month for making a tough military
structure.
It should be noted that the VoMa terrorist organization is not
the first in the Middle East and the Caucasus. Before that, a large
number of organizations with different names were established for
the spread of terrorism in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and other
countries, and all of them were destroyed during anti-terrorist
operations.
Armenian separatists show the same attitude towards children as
they treated Armenians in Garabagh. The enemies of humanity, who
can no longer brainwash adults, use children as tools as a last
resort. The absence of patriotic feelings in Armenia is inevitable.
Because the one who does not have a homeland does not have a sense
of homeland. Many people in Yerevan also understand this and knew
in advance that the latest situation in Garabagh would happen at
some point. As they saying goes, You shouldn't take what doesn't
belong to you. Armenia wanted to take the Azerbaijani lands by
force, but time prevailed again.
VoMa doesn't want to back down
The 'Threats' section on the website of the terrorist
organization, into which an official investigation was opened by
Azerbaijan after the Second Garabagh War, is particularly
striking.
Describing Armenia as an 'outpost' against the Turks for 1000
years, VoMa reminds that with the collapse of Byzantium, the Turks
were waiting at the walls of Vienna. Claiming that Armenians fought
alone against the Ottomans, the organization particularly
emphasizes its Christian identity.
Besides, claiming that Armenia is not only a wedge in the
Islamic or Turkish world, but also a wedge in the body of ailing
Eurasia, VoMa writes that if this does not happen, 'aggressive'
Turkiye will reach the borders of Russia and Iran, and even the
Great Wall of China. Arguing that any conflict with Turkiye would
mean a 'world war', the illegal armed organization concludes its
fantasies by claiming that a 'strong' Armenia will prevent the
outbreak of a world war.
Armenian mercenary groups who are wanted internationally
by Azerbaijan
During the First and Second Garabagh War, various information
was obtained about the use of mercenary soldiers by Armenia. Facts
about the recruitment of Armenians from Syria, Lebanon and
Palestine into the army were also revealed during the Second
Garabagh War. Any party that does not belong to the Armenian army
and participates in the war against the Azerbaijani army based on
certain interests from outside is considered to have grossly
violated Azerbaijani legislation as well as international laws. For
this reason, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of
Azerbaijan appealed to the Interpol regarding the above-mentioned
facts and started an international search for the war
criminals.
Despite this, currently more than 300 war criminals have not
been arrested. Some of them live in Yerevan, and some live in
foreign countries. No initiative is taken to surrender criminals.
On the contrary, all diaspora and lobby organizations, including
the Armenian authorities, are forming financial resources with the
claim and desire to gather military forces again against
Azerbaijan. It is a fact that Anna Hagopyan, the wife of the Prime
Minister of Armenia, participated in military exercises during the
Patriotic War, which spread only a negative impression to armenian
community.
Today, the Armenian side is trying to send a 'message' to
Azerbaijan by involving minors and persons who do not have the
right to military service in armed training. However, on September
20, after the last anti-terrorist measures carried out by the
Azerbaijani Army, the world witnessed that thousands of illegal
armed groups surrendered by raising a white flag. Therefore,
neither Armenia nor Armenian lobbyists abroad can achieve anything
with such dramatic scenes.
