Family Mart's 5Th Anniversary 'Shop And Win' Promotion

Customers shopping for everyday essentials in Qatar have yet another chance at winning shopping vouchers as 24-hour open supermarket Family Mart is celebrating its 5th anniversary with the exclusive 'Shop and Win' promotion. Customers can win shopping vouchers worth QR 50,000+ and an exclusive staycation at Salwa Beach Resort.

During the offer, which runs until October 31, 2023, customers get a coupon for every QR50 they spend on shopping at Family Mart, enabling them to enter the draw.

The promo runs exclusively at the Family Mart outlet in Doha Souq Mall, located on Al Mirqab Al Jadeed Street. While this supermarket primarily caters to customers in the Al Sadd and Al Nasr areas, it welcomes shoppers from across Doha who seek convenient and world-class shopping experiences.

Family Mart is known for delivering a unique blend of value, freshness, and quality to its customers. The store follows an express supermarket format that provides everything shoppers need in an easy-to-access and smartly designed space.

The supermarket is located on the ground floor of the Doha Souq Mall, with ready access to parking for over 500 cars. Spread over 1500 sq. m. of space, the store specializes in express categories, hand-picked fresh produce, everyday essentials, and imports from around the world.

Customers love the family experience that it has cultivated over the years, and is the go-to place in Qatar for everything fresh. The supermarket, with its world-class choice of products and highest standards of customer service, is a one-stop shop for a quick yet complete grocery shopping experience.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate Family Mart's 5th anniversary and win big. Visit the Doha Souq Mall outlet today and be part of the festivities.