Nestlé And Monsha'at Sign Mou To Upskill F&B Entrepreneurs In Saudi

Nestlé announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's SME General Authority, Monsha'at, to bolster the expertise and operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the flourishing food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see Nestlé Professional, a Nestlé business that focuses on out of home offerings and services, enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs nominated by Monsha'at. This will be done through training, consultations, and mentorship to support creativity within Saudi restaurants, cafés, chefs, and baristas.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Helou, General Manager, Nestlé KSA, Bahrain, and Oman, said:“At Nestlé, we recognize the vital role SMEs play in our industry, Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia's economy. Our collaboration with Monsha'at is a commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's future, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.”

Joe Aouad, Nestlé Professional Business Executive Officer – Middle East and North Africa, added:“Nestlé Professional is dedicated to elevating the food service sector with cutting-edge coffee and culinary solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to empower SMEs and emerging businesses with our knowledge, expertise, and facilities to unlock opportunities and realize their full potential.”

Monsha'at will leverage Nestlé Professional's Customer Engagement Center, including its kitchen, for training and mentorship as well as extend assistance to entrepreneurs and SMEs in the restaurant and café sector.

As part of the agreement, Nestlé Professional will transfer coffee and culinary expertise and knowledge to entrepreneurial pioneers through guidance provided by certified chefs and baristas. This will include developing beverage menus and recipes.

Nestlé in Saudi Arabia:

comed Nestlé as the first corporation to establish direct sales and distribution operations in the Kingdom in 2011, following more than 55 years of successful presence in the country. Nestlé Saudi Arabia is part of the company's Middle East and North Africa region, encompassing 24 factories in 19 countries.

Nestlé has twelve offices and operates seven water factories across the Kingdom, employing over 5,000 people. The company works locally with more than 2,800 suppliers and over 23,000 retail outlets.

The Nestlé portfolio in Saudi Arabia currently consists of a wide range of trusted brands in various categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. These include Nestlé NIDO, Nestlé CERELAC, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT, MAGGI, Nestlé NAN, S-26, PROGRESS, NESPRESSO, COFFEE-MATE, Nestlé FITNESS, Nestlé Pure Life, OPTIFAST, and PURINA Friskies.

About Monsha'at:

Monsha'at, established to fund and support SMEs, plays a pivotal role in nurturing an entrepreneurial environment in the Kingdom. Through various initiatives spanning education and consultation, it enables SMEs to build partnerships and collaborations with private and public sector entities. This strategic alliance, centred on skills development and knowledge transfer, is poised to uplift the SME sector in Saudi Arabia. Monsha'at, under this agreement, is seeking to empower small and medium enterprises in the F&B sector by sharing valuable knowledge, expertise, and insights into the latest trends in the industry.