Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Injured In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army injured five residents of Donetsk region over the past day, October 2.

"On October 2, the Russians injured five residents of Donetsk region: two – in Novoukrayinka, one each – in Trudove, Avdiyivka and Yelyzavetivka," Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

According to the published infographics, at least 1,729 people have been killed and 4,198 people have been injured in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war. However, the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on October 1, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region and injured five more.