Tiger 3 Star Salman Khan To Share Screen With Jr NTR In War 2? Here's What We Know

Fans were happy and surprised to see Salman Khan as

Avinash Singh Rathore last week when the Tiger 3 teaser was out. They eagerly await the film's release, which is set for Diwali on November 10, 2023. And the directors' unusual twist will pique your interest even more.

The first film in the YRF spy universe was Tiger 3, followed by War and Pathaan. And now that fans know Pathaan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, will appear in Tiger 3, you'll be much more worried.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the film as Pathaan. The actor will have a lengthy appearance in the film and will appear in a pivotal scene in Tiger 3.



The same reports also suggest Shah Rukh would make an almost 25-minute cameo appearance in Tiger 3. The high-octane action sequence starring the two stars would be an adrenaline-pumping action scene that was allegedly shot for approximately 7 days in Mumbai at the end of April this year.

According to a source in the business, Aditya Chopra has planned a brief introduction for Jr NTR, who plays a villain in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movie War 2. Yes, you read that right. War 2 is also in the works, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR among the final cast members. Furthermore, Adi plans to merge all of his spy films, including Alia Bhatt's, into a unified realm.

However, Jr NTR will make his film debut in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, in which Kabir from War 2, Pathaan, and Tiger will go on a journey to find this criminal. Well. Aditya Chopra has truly created a fantastic world, and the audience cannot wait to witness the enchantment. Jr. NTR will make his Bollywood debut as a villain in War 2, and we can't wait to watch him do his thing again.

About Tiger 3

The film, which stars Salman Khan in the title character, is the third installment in the popular Tiger film trilogy, which also includes the flicks Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as ex-ISI agent Zoya in the film, while Emraan Hashmi will play the film's main adversary. Tiger 3 will take place following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War.