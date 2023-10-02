Russians Bringing New Units, Equipment To Marinka Direction Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops are bringing new military units and equipment to the Marinka direction and continue unsuccessful assault actions.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun on Channel 24 , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Marinka is actually the rear of Vuhledar, where the aggressor's elite troops suffered significant personnel and equipment losses in the past, trying to break into the town. The enemy has been fighting for Marinka since 2014,” Shtupun told.

Over the past day, eleven enemy attacks have been recorded near Marinka.

“In particular, Russian troops launched an unsuccessful attack on the outskirts of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Now we are recording attacks on a daily basis,” Shtupun noted.

In his words, the objective of Russian invaders is to fully capture the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.