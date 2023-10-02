Amir, Heads Of State Tour Pavilions Of Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda Dr. Edouard Ngirente toured the pavilions of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which is organised under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" at Al Bida Park.

During the tour, His Highness the Amir and Their Highnesses and Excellencies were briefed on the exhibits related to agriculture and horticulture in the pavilions of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Turkiye, the Italian Republic, and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied during the tour by His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Several Their Highnesses and Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers and representatives of brotherly and friendly countries were also present on the tour.

MENAFN02102023000067011011ID1107175503