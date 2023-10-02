WATCH: Khalistan Supporters Protest Outside Indian High Commission In London Amid Diplomatic Tensions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, several incidents of demonstrations and protests by Khalistan supporters have erupted in front of the Indian High Commission.

Recent reports indicate that Khalistan supporters have gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, staging a protest. This demonstration follows the recent blocking of a planned visit by Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, by Khalistani extremists.

Heavy security measures have been put in place by British authorities around the Indian High Commission, with protesters being confined to the opposite side of the High Commission.

In response to the disruption caused by Khalistani extremists during the Indian diplomat's visit, a gurdwara in Scotland strongly condemned the "disorderly behaviour" and mentioned that local police are currently investigating the matter. The statement from the gurdwara expressed their displeasure at certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempting to disrupt the visit.

“Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt the visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises," the gurdwara statement noted.

"Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith," it said.

On September 30, a Sikh restaurant owner named Harman Singh Kapoor, who had previously received threats from Khalistani elements for his vocal opposition to them, reported that his car had been shot at and vandalized by extremists in West London.

These incidents are unfolding against the backdrop of an ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada concerning pro-Khalistan extremism. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that authorities are actively pursuing credible allegations related to the Indian government's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist. However, these allegations have been vehemently rejected by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as "absurd and motivated."