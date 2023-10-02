Fleetnowtm Announces The 'Construct Your Future' Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FleetNow 'Construct Your Future' Scholarship

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- FleetNow is pleased to announce its new scholarship program that will contribute to the heavy equipment industry by investing in future leaders pursuing a career in a related field. The FleetNow Construct Your Future Annual Scholarship program aids high school and undergraduate students in advancing their education with additional funding.FleetNow will award a $1,000 scholarship to a selected student applicant for use toward their degree or certification. One student will be selected per year.To qualify for the FleetNow Construct Your Future Annual Scholarship, applicants must:.Be a high school or undergraduate student pursuing a higher education in a heavy-equipment-related field..Submit a 500+ word essay or a 2-minute video detailing who the applicant is, their future goals, and how they plan to reach those goals.The first application deadline is May 3, 2024, and the winner will be announced on June 3, 2024.Visit BuyFleetNow for more information and to apply.Heavy-equipment-related fields include, but are not limited to, heavy equipment operation, civil engineering, construction technology, industrial technology, project management, construction management, agriculture, and automotive technology.About FleetNow:FleetNow is an equipment-services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time in the management and sales of their fleet. FleetNow's online marketplace, buyfleetnow.com, is the fastest growing, most flexible platform for heavy equipment sales, and it's the first of its kind to serve the $300B equipment industry.FleetNow achieved over $1 billion in assets available for sale at in August of 2023, and new equipment is added to the online marketplace daily.

