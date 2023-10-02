Parliamentary Assembly Of Turkic-Speaking Countries Renames

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The name of the
Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries is changing,
Trend reports.
This issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
According to the draft on approval of the protocol on amendments
to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA Secretariat) on Accommodation,",
the organization will be called the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic States.
After discussion, the document was put to the vote and
approved.
At a meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) on
International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations on
September 8, draft laws on accession to the "Eleventh Additional
Protocol to the Charter of the Universal Postal Union", "Third
Additional Protocol to the General Regulations of the Universal
Postal Union", "World Postal Convention", "Final Protocol to the
World Postal Convention", "Postal Payment Services Treaty", "Final
Protocol to the Postal Payment Services Treaty", "Protocol amending
the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on
Board Aircraft", on the approval of the "Document of 1986 on
amendments to the Charter of the International Labor Organization",
as well as approval of the Protocol on amendments to the "Agreement
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking
Countries (TurkPA Secretariat) on accommodation" were
discussed.
After discussions, the documents were recommended for
consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.
