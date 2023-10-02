Qatari Firms Among Best Workplaces For Women In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been ranked among the top-notch firms in promoting gender parity in the workforce.

Great Place to Work, one of the leading research, training, and consultancy entities across 60 countries has recognised the 50 best companies for women employers.

Among them, include McDonald's by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Co W.L.L, Shift WLL, UM Qatar, and Lesha Bank.

“Congratulations to the companies in Qatar that made it to the Best Workplaces for Women list. This recognition is a testament to the Qatari culture of recognising and valuing the contributions of female employees,” Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East, told The Peninsula.

He noted that this honor is meritorious with a tremendous attainment pouring in for women in Qatar who work with these organisations.

He said:“It is particularly commendable that this recognition is based on the opinions of the women who work for these companies. To be considered a great workplace by those who know it best is truly an achievement.”

This year, Great Place to Work has identified the top 50 businesses from all industries across the GCC region, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to prioritising their employees.

In the face of evolving societal expectations, Best Workplaces for Women has acknowledged entities that have made noteworthy strides in advancing women's empowerment in Qatar. This accolade seeks to spotlight the accomplishments of companies that value diversity, create opportunities for female professionals, and reinforce a work environment conducive to growth and success.

Youssef, further commented,“We are elated to celebrate the Best Workplaces for Women in 2023, as it reflects the tremendous progress organisations have made in fostering gender equality and inclusivity.”

“These organisations have respected the unique strengths and potential of women, enabling them to thrive professionally. They serve as an inspiration for other organisations to strive for equitable workplaces, ultimately promoting a brighter future for women worldwide,” he added.