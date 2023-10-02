Aztelekom Setting Up Broadband Internet Network In Azerbaijan's Khankendi And Khojaly

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Aztelekom is putting into operation basic internet infrastructure to enhance communication and digital capabilities in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

