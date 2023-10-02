Aztelekom Setting Up Broadband Internet Network In Azerbaijan's Khankendi And Khojaly


10/2/2023 3:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Aztelekom is putting into operation basic internet infrastructure to enhance communication and digital capabilities in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107172851

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search