AXESS Batteries, Italy Receives Approval From MOI SSD

Doha, Qatar: AXESS Batteries, a global leader in advanced battery technology, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving official approval from the Qatari Ministry of Interior Security Systems Department (MOI SSD).

This recognition highlights AXESS Batteries dedication to delivering cutting-edge and secure battery solutions for critical applications, particularly in the security and defense sectors.

AXESS battery is certified by UL, a globally recognised organisation known for its rigorous evaluation of products to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety and performance. The meticulous assessment conducted by MOI SSD underlines AXESS Batteries commitment to maintaining the highest standards of product quality, safety and performance.

The approval solidifies Axess Batteries reputation as a trusted partner for security agencies worldwide.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior Security Systems Department is instrumental in preserving national security, amplifying the significance of this endorsement.

AXESS Batteries remains committed to pushing the boundaries of battery technology to ensure the safety and security of its customers, both in Qatar and around the globe.

AXESS Batteries continues to lead the charge in battery technology, securing its position as a trusted battery for critical security and defense applications, with the MOI SSD approval serving as a testament to its dedication to excellence.