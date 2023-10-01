Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expresses strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphatically denounces the burning of a Holy Quran copy by an extremist person in Sweden.
DUBAI -- The Kuwaiti team win the second place in the first Arab Padel Championship.
WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden welcomes a bipartisan bill to keep the government open though the deal does not guarantee new funding for Ukraine.
LONDON -- British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announces sending fighter jets to Poland in order to enhance its security. (end) gb
