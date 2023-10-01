Arab Social Affairs Ministers Discuss Disability Decade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The social affairs ministers of the Arab League member states discussed on Sunday the second Arab decade of disabled persons 2023-2032.

The State of Kuwait is represented at the high-level forum on the decade by Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Children Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malek Al-Subah.

The gathering is being organized by Tunisian Ministry of Social Affairs under auspices of Tunisian President Qais Saeed in collaboration with the Arab League Secretariat.

The discussions focused on the executive mechanisms for implementing the 17-point decade, approved during the 32nd Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia.

The ministers exchanged views on the legislations and policies relating to the social, health, educational services necessary for decent living of people with special needs.

Assistant Secretary-General of the League for Social Affairs Sector Haifaa Abu-Ghazalah said the outcomes and recommendations of the forum will be tabled to the coming Arab Summit.

On his part, Tunisian Minister of Social Affairs Malek Azzahi said his country was amending its legislations and policies in keeping with the changes in the concept of disability and the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

On the sidelines of the forum, the council of Arab social affairs ministers convened an extraordinary session to discuss the agenda of the fifth Arab Summit on socio-economic development, due in Mauritania. (end)

