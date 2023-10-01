Second National Urban Forum Wraps Up In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2nd Azerbaijan national urban forum themed“Resilient cities
as a driving force of economic development and fighting
inequalities” has wrapped up in Baku, Azernews reports.
The last day of the forum themed“Ensuring access to services
for all” included panel sessions on“Inclusive Urban Development,
Importance of urban mobility in driving sustainable urban
development”,“Healthy and thriving communities: enhancing quality
of life in cities through public open spaces”.
Recall that the first session on "Resilience and sustainable
development: strategies, actions and international collaboration
opportunities" featured discussions on rebuilding lives –
rehabilitation strategies for the liberated areas, enhancing
regional development for sustainable connectivity and economic
revival of the region, role of international collaboration for
post-conflict recovery.
The second session entitled“From desolation to resilience: the
path to a better future” featured discussions on fighting the
hidden threat - mine contamination and its impacts on sustainable
development, as well as resurgence of regional centres, cooperation
opportunities in Karabakh and Master plan of Zangilan city – the
way forward.
Within the forum, the event participants also visited Aghali
“smart village” and familiarized themselves with the speedy
reconstruction projects being carried out in Zangilan.
On October 2, aku will host the World Habitat Day for the first
time, which will bring together influential international experts
and government officials.
