QNB Receives 'Best Bank For Digital Solutions In Qatar' Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, received the 'Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Qatar' award from Euromoney magazine as an acknowledgment of its ongoing leadership in digital banking.

This latest award adds to the bank's growing list of accolades, as it has recently also received the“Best Bank in Qatar” award from Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2023, which comes to recognize the bank's unwavering commitment to delivering convenient and straightforward banking services to its customers.

These awards serve as a testament to the bank's leading position in the banking sector in Qatar and the region represented by its financial strength; along its seamless customer experience provided through digital channels and its success in achieving its sustainability goals, which aim at supporting digital innovation and adopting better practices to combat climate change in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on these awards, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking said:“Receiving these awards, further acknowledges our leadership in digital innovation and our diverse digital banking services for our customers. This award is a further testimony to the seamless customer experience we provide. We remain committed to providing digital banking solutions that keep pace with the ongoing developments and innovations in the digital banking sector.”

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers. The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.