BPW Bahrain hosts the Asia Pacific Regional Conference in November

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) (Manama – 1 October 2023) The International Federation of Bahraini Business and Professional Women Club (BPW Bahrain) has announced today that it will host the Asia Pacific Regional Conference, titled “The Economic Empowerment of Women and Young Entrepreneurs”, under the patronage of His Excellency Adel bin Abdulla Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The regional conference will be held in the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain from 5 to 9 November 2023, in collaboration with the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International). It is expected to draw around 300 participants, including BPW International members from around the world, women and young entrepreneurs, and participants from the Kingdom of Bahrain and around the world interested in women's and young people's economic empowerment, as well as high-level international speakers.

The Conference’s agenda, which is being sponsored and supported by the Labor Fund “Tamkeen” and a number of Bahraini companies, includes several speeches and panel discussions by high-level speakers such as H.E Abdel bin Abdulla Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sh. Hind bint Salman Al Khalifa, President of BPW Bahrain, Her Highness Sh. Dr. Hessa Al Abdulla Al Subah, President of Arab Businesswomen Council and the Arab Region Ambassador of BPW International, Dr. Katherine Bushart, President of BPW International, and Dr. Narudee Kiengsiri, BPW International Asia-Pacific Regional Coordinator.

The speakers also include Her Excellency Ms. Sima Bahous, Assistant Secretary-General for the United Nations, Her Excellency Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, as well as H.E Ms. Pamela Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

From the Kingdom of Bahrain, Her Excellency Mrs. Maha Mufeez, CEO of Tamkeen, will talk about the sectors supporting entrepreneurship in a session that will be moderated by the prominent businesswoman Afnan Al Zayani.

Through its various sessions, the Conference will shed light on a variety of regional, national, and international success stories. In addition to the panel discussions, there will be a number of side events, such as an exhibition of the work and products of Bahraini entrepreneurs and talents of the BPW Bahrain, a reception and gala dinner in honor of the delegations attending the conference, as well as tourism and recreation programs.



Commenting, Sh. Hind bin Salman Al Khalifa, President of BPW Bahrain said: “We are honored to host the Asia Pacific Regional Conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Conference strengthens Bahrain's international standing as an attractive destination for foreign investment in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, which we seek to achieve by attracting participating delegations from more than 38 countries. The Conference also highlights the Kingdom of Bahrain's support for entrepreneurship and the economic empowerment of women, which contributes to increasing women's access to financial resources and jobs while also developing their skills and knowledge in the industries in which they work.”

Sh. Hind emphasized that the economic empowerment of women and young people is critical to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which include gender equality, decent work for all, and economic growth, which is the mission of the BPW Bahrain, which has embraced 50 micro-entrepreneurs in fields such as fine arts, jewelry and fashion design, and media.

She also extended her gratitude to the Labor Fund "Tamkeen," BPW Bahrain’s strategic partner and its main supporter since its formation in December 2012. She hoped that the Conference would achieve its goals of portraying an honorable image of the Kingdom of Bahrain, forming partnerships and agreements that serve the goals of BPW Bahrain and its young entrepreneurs and talents, and contributing to the Kingdom of Bahrain's economic growth.

BPW Bahrain was founded in December 2012, and it is the first of its kind in the GCC. It aims to support Bahrainis in various fields of training and crafts, in cooperation with government and civil society entities.

The International Business and Professional Women Club has 95 chapters across the world. It was founded by Lina Philips in 1930. The Club has grown into one of the most influential and widespread international clubs and networks servicing the public, productive and dependent women, and low-income earners.





MENAFN01102023003187001594ID1107171537