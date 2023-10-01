Reportage properties expands to Russia, Belarus

(MENAFN) Reportage Properties, a UAE-based developer, intends to initiate construction ventures in Russia soon, as stated by the company's Managing Director, Andrea Nucera, in a recent statement to the press. Nucera mentioned that they are currently evaluating three potential locations, with one of them situated in the southern part of Moscow. Reportedly, discussions are in progress regarding collaboration with a local developer.



“The implementation of the projects is planned to begin in the next nine to twelve months,” Nuchera proclaimed.



The managing director of the UAE-based company clarified that their financial approach does not rely on borrowing funds, and they can readily adjust to local regulations.



Simultaneously, a sales office has been established in Moscow to oversee ongoing projects being developed in various nations, according to Nucera. Reportage Properties is also reportedly considering entering the Belarusian market.



Established in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Properties stands as one of the largest privately-owned developers in the United Arab Emirates, with active projects spanning the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations.

