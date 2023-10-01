International Coffee Day 2023: 7 Coffee And Food Pairings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From chocolates to cookies, discover 7 types food that go well with a cup of coffee.



The sweet flavour of chocolate pairs nicely with a creamy cup of coffee.

Nuts like almonds, hazelnut and pecans adds a crunchy, sweet and nutty texture to the overall combination of nuts and coffee.

Citrusy beries, or dried fruits infuse a fresh and sweet contrast to rich texture of coffee

Dip your biscuits or cookies in the hot cup of coffee to soften them and enjoy.

This french delicacy is flaky and buttery in texture. Break and dunk it in the creamy cup of cappuccino or latte.

Spicy foods like Mexican or Indian food go well with creamy coffee, as it helps in balancing the heat from these spicy foods.

The creamy avocado toast with a sprinkle of salt and pepper goes well with strong flavour of coffee.