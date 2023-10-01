TECNO Unveils The Power-Packed POVA 5 Series In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Redefining Performance and Gaming Excellence.POVA 5 Pro 5G is available at an attractive price of SAR 799.

Riyadh, KSA: TECNO, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, is excited to announce the highly-anticipated launch of the POVA 5 Series in Saudi Arabia. As a testament to TECNO's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, this series pledges an extraordinary gaming adventure, unbeatable battery life, and a trailblazing design, all at an exceptional value.

Key Features of the POVA 5 Series:

Ultimate Power Technology: The POVA 5 Series boasts an industrial-leading power system, combining an impressive battery capacity of up to 7000mAh with fast charging capabilities of up to 68W. Gamers can now enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about running out of power.2. Industrial-leading Processor: Equipped with the powerful 4G MediaTek Helio G99 processor built on a 6nm process, the POVA 5 ensures lower power consumption, stronger computing power, and a more stable gaming experience. The POVA 5 Pro 5G takes it a step further with its 5G processor for lightning-fast connectivity.Larger Screen and Higher Refresh Rate: Gamers will appreciate the breakthrough 120Hz high refresh rate for clearer and smoother visuals, coupled with a 6.78” FHD+ display for a wider field of view and an immersive screen experience.Creative and Tech-infused Design: The POVA 5 Series introduces the Turbo-Charged Mecha Design, blending technology and energy into the device's aesthetic. Additionally, the POVA 5 Pro 5G features the industry's first Turbo Light Mecha Design, incorporating an LED light strip that enhances the overall look and offers interactive features for users.

The POVA 5 Pro 5G takes the POVA Series to new heights:

– Iteration from 4G to 5G: For the first time in the POVA Series, the POVA 5 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G processor, making it accessible to the mid-price 5G market.

– Significant Boost in Fast Charging: The POVA 5 Pro 5G boasts the most powerful fast-charging capability in the POVA 5 Series, with speeds of up to 68W, ensuring that you spend less time charging and more time gaming.

– Industry's first Turbo Light Mecha Design: Building on the POVA 5 Turbo Mecha Design, this edition includes an LED light strip that offers message alerts and mecha-style aesthetics, enhancing the gaming experience in various scenarios.

The POVA 5 Pro 5G is available at an attractive price of SAR 799 at Extra, Lulu Hypermarket, Nesto, Noon, Najd Telecom, and M2 Telecom, in addition to all telecom markets across the Kingdom.

Both the POVA 5 and POVA 5 Pro 5G are set to captivate tech enthusiasts, gamers, and design aficionados alike, delivering an exceptional smartphone experience at unbeatable prices.

